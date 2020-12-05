Farmers protests Live updates: Fifth round of meeting between farmers' representatives and Centre begins at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday (December 5, 2020) will hold the fifth round of talks with the farmer union leaders after the previous meetings couldn't break the deadlock. The four previous meetings between the Centre and representatives of the farmers who are protesting against the new agriculture laws have remained inconclusive.

The meeting will reportedly start at 2 pm.

As part of the 'Dilli Chalo' march, farmers have currently been staging protests at four border points of the national capital - Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri - to press their demand to repeal the three farm laws. Thousands of farmers continued to protest in and around Delhi for the ninth day on Friday.

The reason behind the widespread protests is these three new laws - The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Stay tuned with Zee News live blog to get all the updates on the Farmers' protests:

