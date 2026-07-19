/FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Post Malone, IShowSpeed, Tom Cruise to perform ahead of Spain vs Argentina final

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Star-Studded Half-Time Show

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, fans will see a full-production, 11-minute Halftime Show. Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, this performance is designed to raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Four of the most influential musical entities on the planet will co-headline the short, high-octane broadcast:

Shakira: The absolute queen of World Cup anthems returns to her favorite football stage.

Madonna: The undisputed Queen of Pop brings her era-defining catalogue to the global soccer audience.

BTS: The global pop phenomenon unites music fandoms across every continent.

Justin Bieber: The megastar officially joins the star-studded bill to co-headline the 11-minute spectacle.