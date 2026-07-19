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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Post Malone, IShowSpeed, Tom Cruise to perform ahead of Spain vs Argentina final

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: The stage is set for an epic, era-defining conclusion to the first-ever 48-team tournament as defending champions Argentina face reigning European champions Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey. For the first time in tournament history, the final features a dedicated Super Bowl-style halftime show and a pre-match closing ceremony, promising an unforgettable blend of football, global music, and social impact.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Avinash Kumar
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Post Malone, IShowSpeed, Tom Cruise to perform ahead of Spain vs Argentina final
Image Credit: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Updates
19 July 2026 22:47 IST (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Star-Studded Half-Time Show 

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, fans will see a full-production, 11-minute Halftime Show. Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, this performance is designed to raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.  

Four of the most influential musical entities on the planet will co-headline the short, high-octane broadcast:

Shakira: The absolute queen of World Cup anthems returns to her favorite football stage.  

Madonna: The undisputed Queen of Pop brings her era-defining catalogue to the global soccer audience.  

BTS: The global pop phenomenon unites music fandoms across every continent.  

Justin Bieber: The megastar officially joins the star-studded bill to co-headline the 11-minute spectacle. 

 

19 July 2026 22:35 IST (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Stars In Closing Ceremony

Before the historic final kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, the Closing Ceremony will celebrate the month-long journey across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The ceremony brings together major names in music and entertainment.  

The Main Stage Artists: Global pop titan Robbie Williams, international powerhouse Laura Pausini, and star vocalist Nicole Scherzinger will lead the musical performances. They are joined by genre-blending superstar Post Malone.  

Special Guests: Hollywood legend Tom Cruise is set to make a special appearance during the ceremony, while internet phenomenon IShowSpeed will also be part of the show.  

19 July 2026 22:29 IST (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Super Bowl-Style Show 

The stage is set for a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. For the first time in tournament history, the final features a dedicated Super Bowl-style halftime show and a pre-match closing ceremony, promising an unforgettable blend of football, global music, and social impact.

19 July 2026 22:23 IST (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina in New York. Stay tuned with Zee News English for live updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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