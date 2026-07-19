/FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Post Malone, IShowSpeed, Tom Cruise to perform ahead of Spain vs Argentina final

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, fans will see a full-production, 11-minute Halftime Show. Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, this performance is designed to raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
Four of the most influential musical entities on the planet will co-headline the short, high-octane broadcast:
Shakira: The absolute queen of World Cup anthems returns to her favorite football stage.
Madonna: The undisputed Queen of Pop brings her era-defining catalogue to the global soccer audience.
BTS: The global pop phenomenon unites music fandoms across every continent.
Justin Bieber: The megastar officially joins the star-studded bill to co-headline the 11-minute spectacle.
Before the historic final kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, the Closing Ceremony will celebrate the month-long journey across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The ceremony brings together major names in music and entertainment.
The Main Stage Artists: Global pop titan Robbie Williams, international powerhouse Laura Pausini, and star vocalist Nicole Scherzinger will lead the musical performances. They are joined by genre-blending superstar Post Malone.
Special Guests: Hollywood legend Tom Cruise is set to make a special appearance during the ceremony, while internet phenomenon IShowSpeed will also be part of the show.
The stage is set for a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. For the first time in tournament history, the final features a dedicated Super Bowl-style halftime show and a pre-match closing ceremony, promising an unforgettable blend of football, global music, and social impact.
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: The stage is set for an epic, era-defining conclusion to the first-ever 48-team tournament as defending champions Argentina face reigning European champions Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey. For the first time in tournament history, the final features a dedicated Super Bowl-style halftime show and a pre-match closing ceremony, promising an unforgettable blend of football, global music, and social impact.
This match is more than just a battle for the trophy; it is a profound passing of the torch. It positions the legendary 39-year-old Lionel Messi, in what is almost certainly his final World Cup match, against Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
The headline narrative anchoring this final is the poetic clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.
Lionel Messi (Argentina): At 39, Messi is playing some of the most efficient and brilliant football of his career. He leads the tournament with an astonishing 8 goals and 4 assists, spearheading the Argentine attack with calculated movements and unparalleled vision. He is one win away from securing his fourth consecutive major international title with La Albiceleste.
Lamine Yamal (Spain): On the opposing flank stands Yamal, the breakout star whose fearless dribbling and dynamic chance creation have torn through defenses all tournament long. The tactical overlap between Messi's wisdom and Yamal's youthful audacity makes this a must-watch chess match.
Both teams reached the FIFA World Cup 2026 final showcasing completely contrasting footballing philosophies.
Argentina: The Chaos Survivors
Argentina's road to the final has been a testament to emotional resilience and survival. Lionel Scaloni’s men have repeatedly flirted with disaster, needing extra time to overcome Cape Verde, Egypt, and Switzerland in the earlier knockout rounds before fighting past England 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal. Anchored by Enzo Fernández in midfield and Lautaro Martínez up front, the world's top-ranked side knows exactly how to absorb pressure and punish teams late in the game.
Spain: The Defensive Wall
Luis de la Fuente's La Roja have functioned like a finely tuned machine. Spain has dominated games through sheer possession and defensive solidity, conceding just one single goal in their 7 matches leading to the final.
With Unai Simon keeping 6 clean sheets and teenage center-back Pau Cubarsi playing well beyond his years, Spain plays with total composure.
The Midfield Axis: Rodri vs. Messi
The game’s tactical epicenter will be the space managed by Rodri. The Manchester City maestro is the engine of Spain’s possession structure, having completed a tournament-high 655 accurate passes. His primary task will be to crowd the central zones and cut off the supply lines to Messi before Argentina can transition into lethal counter-attacks.