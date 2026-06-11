FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Shakira, Burna Boy to light up grand inauguration
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday night as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament's opening match. Ahead of the high-stakes clash in Mexico City, FIFA has lined up a star-studded opening ceremony featuring some of the world's biggest entertainers, with international music icon Shakira among the headline performers.
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday night as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament's opening match. Ahead of the high-stakes clash in Mexico City, FIFA has lined up a star-studded opening ceremony featuring some of the world's biggest entertainers, with international music icon Shakira among the headline performers.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin around 90 minutes before kick-off and will be available to watch live across multiple platforms in India.
Notably, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring together 48 teams competing for football’s biggest prize, with a record 104 matches scheduled across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It will also mark the first time in the tournament’s history that three nations co-host the event.
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony And More
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Shakira Leads Star-Studded Performer Lineup
The grand opening at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is themed around papel picado and traditional Mexican folklore.
Global icons Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy will headline to perform the premiere of "Dai Dai", the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Song. Apart from Shakira and Burna Boy, the heavy-hitting Latin lineup includes J Balvin (joined by Ryan Castro), Maná, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, and Los Ángeles Azules.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Opening-Ceremony Schedule
Because the tournament kicks off with opening matches in three different countries, FIFA is hosting three distinct celebrations right before each host nation plays its first game. The ceremonies are scheduled to begin approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.
Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca, Mexico) Thursday, June 11 10:30 PM IST - Mexico vs. South Africa
Toronto Stadium (BMO Field, Canada) Friday, June 12 11:00 PM IST - Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium, USA) Saturday, June 13 5:00 AM IST - USA vs. Paraguay
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Biggest Football World Cup Ever
The biggest spectacle in sports is back and it is bigger than ever. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is making history by expanding to 48 teams and is being co-hosted by three nations: Mexico, Canada, and the United States. To match the tournament's unprecedented scale, FIFA has ditched the traditional single-stadium kickoff in favor of a trilogy of opening ceremonies, with each host country getting its own star-studded curtain-raiser.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Grand Show Before Kickoff
The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday night as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament's opening match. Ahead of the high-stakes clash in Mexico City, FIFA has lined up a star-studded opening ceremony featuring some of the world's biggest entertainers.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all live updates of world's biggest football spectacle.
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