FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Shakira, Burna Boy to light up grand inauguration

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday night as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament's opening match. Ahead of the high-stakes clash in Mexico City, FIFA has lined up a star-studded opening ceremony featuring some of the world's biggest entertainers, with international music icon Shakira among the headline performers.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin around 90 minutes before kick-off and will be available to watch live across multiple platforms in India.

Notably, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring together 48 teams competing for football’s biggest prize, with a record 104 matches scheduled across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It will also mark the first time in the tournament’s history that three nations co-host the event.

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