LIVE Updates | Google I/O 2023, Pixel Devices Launch India: Google To Launch Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Android 14
Google I/O 2023 Event Live Updates: The tech giant will reveal a variety of hardware and software products, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Foldable Smartphone, and Android 14, at its annual developer conference on May 10, 2023.
Google is all set to unveil a variety of hardware and software products in its annual developer conference today, under the Google I/O 2023 event. Google is expected to launch its new smartphone, the Pixel 7a, its first foldable smartphone, a Pixel tablet, Android 14, and new products in the Nest section. Google I/O annual event will start at 10 PM (IST).
Amid the ongoing battle for AI dominance, Google is expected to announce some breakthrough developments or products related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially after rolling out its AI bot, Bard.
Rumors are spreading that Google may also unveil the Pixel smartwatch 2 at the Google I/O 2023 event. The event will be live-streamed on Google's official YouTube channel and social media channels. After the keynote address, tech geek can connect with googlers and developers in I/O adventure chat.
Only 100 people attended the inaugural event in May 2006. The Googleplex on Google's Mountain View campus served as the venue for the event. Google skipped 2020 because of the covid virus outbreak.
In an official promo video that has been released by source OnLeaks, Google's upcoming affordable flagship, the Pixel 7a, has been revealed. Before its official release, the Google Pixel 7a leaked video has been embedded below.