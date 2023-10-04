trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670741
LIVE Updates | Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Event: Tech Giant To Unveil Next-Gen Pixel Smartphones Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro & Smartwatch Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Event: Tech giant Google is all set to present a bunch of next-generation smart devices including the only Google made phone Pixel 8, Pixel 8 pro and the second-gen Pixel smartwatch 2 in Made by Google 2023 event at 7:30 pm IST. 

Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
  • Google to unveil pixel 8, pixel 8 pro and pixel smart watch 2 today.
  • The event will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
  • New devices will expand Pixel portfolio and ecosystem.
Google is going to unveil the eight-generation Pixel smartphones & Pixel watch 2. File Photo
LIVE Blog

Made By Google 2023 Event: So, there are only a few hours left before Google is all set to launch a bunch of new devices in its limited Pixel portfolio at the Made By Google 2023 event at 7:30 pm IST. CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to begin the event with the keynote address at 7:30 pm IST.

The devices to be launched in the event are the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Smartwatch 2, which will be added to the Pixel portfolio as part of the company's aim to create a Pixel ecosystem.

The event will be live-streamed from 7:30 pm IST on the official Made by Google YouTube channel. You can check out this direct link for more updates.

Once the event is over, all newly launched products will be available for pre-orders and purchase at the Google Store. The platform is your one-stop-shop to purchase all devices developed by Google. Only the Pixel 6 will be available to purchase from the store as the older versions of Pixel have been discontinued from production.

Stay tuned with Zee News English for all the latest Pixel 8 series updates.

04 October 2023
13:22 PM

Are You Excited? Great Things Are Coming 

Google said that Great things are coming for new Pixel 8 series that will be launched in Made By Google 2023 event from 7:30 pm. The lineup contains Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Smartwatch 2. 

