New Delhi: India recorded more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 4, 2021). The country registered 93,249 new COVID-19 infections, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus caseload has climbed to 1.24 crore, of which, 6.91 lakh are active cases. The country has also witnessed 1.16 crore recoveries and 1.64 lakh deaths.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has been a major concern for several countries across the world. As per the John Hopkins University, there have been 13,06,65,236 coronavirus infections in the world along with 2.84 million fatalities.

The US is the worst-hit country in the world with over 3.06 crore cases and 5.54 lakh deaths, followed by Brazil with 1.29 crore infections and 3.30 lakh fatalities.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog to get all the news updates on COVID-19 from across the world: