LIVE: United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment arrives in India amid COVID-19 surge

27 April 2021, 09:44 AM
Delhi: 'Oxygen Express' from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh reached the national capital in the morning today.
#WATCH | 'Oxygen Express' from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh reached Delhi today. Oxygen tankers were sent to different hospitals of the national capital. #COVID19
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021
27 April 2021, 09:43 AM
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 16,58,700 COVID-19 samples on Monday. It has so far tested 28,09,79,877 samples for COVID-19.
COVID-19 Testing Update.
— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 27, 2021
27 April 2021, 09:41 AM
Delhi: The United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment arrives in India amid the COVID-19 surge. The shipment has vital medical supplies that include 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators.
#WATCH | A shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier this morning. Visuals from Delhi airport. #COVID19
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021
27 April 2021, 09:37 AM
After airlifting six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai on Monday, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday is planning to bring another six oxygen containers from UAE's capital.
27 April 2021, 09:35 AM
