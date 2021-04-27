हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment arrives in India amid COVID-19 surge

The United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment will arrive in India on Tuesday via Air India flight.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 - 09:47
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate as global leaders extend help amid the raging second wave of the pandemic. While the United States President Joe Biden on Monday (April 26, 2021) asserted that his country is determined to support India, France has announced that it will provide oxygen generators, liquid O2, ventilators to help India combat the COVID-19 surge.

The United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment has also arrived in India on Tuesday morning via Air India flight.

After airlifting six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai on Monday, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday is planning to bring another six oxygen containers from UAE's capital. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear on its COVID-19 suo motu cognizance case. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for live updates: 
 

27 April 2021, 09:44 AM

Delhi: 'Oxygen Express' from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh reached the national capital in the morning today.

27 April 2021, 09:43 AM

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 16,58,700 COVID-19 samples on Monday. It has so far tested 28,09,79,877 samples for COVID-19.

27 April 2021, 09:41 AM

Delhi: The United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment arrives in India amid the COVID-19 surge. The shipment has vital medical supplies that include 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators.

27 April 2021, 09:37 AM

After airlifting six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai on Monday, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday is planning to bring another six oxygen containers from UAE's capital.

27 April 2021, 09:35 AM

United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment to arrive in India today amid COVID-19 surge.

