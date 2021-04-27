LIVE: United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment arrives in India amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate as global leaders extend help amid the raging second wave of the pandemic. While the United States President Joe Biden on Monday (April 26, 2021) asserted that his country is determined to support India, France has announced that it will provide oxygen generators, liquid O2, ventilators to help India combat the COVID-19 surge.

The United Kingdom's lot of medical equipment has also arrived in India on Tuesday morning via Air India flight.

After airlifting six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai on Monday, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday is planning to bring another six oxygen containers from UAE's capital. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear on its COVID-19 suo motu cognizance case.

