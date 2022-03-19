India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2022 Live score and updates: IND W lose Mandhana, Shafali early

19 March 2022, 06:47 AM
OUT!
India lose second early wicket as Shafali Verma departs after getting caught by Mooney at short third man. Shafali Verma c Mooney b Darcie Brown 12(16) [4s-1 6s-1]
INDW 28-2 after 6 overs
19 March 2022, 06:40 AM
OUT!
Terrible start for India as they lose their star batter Smriti Mandhana inside four overs. Smriti tries to hit it on off-side but plays well away from the body with an angled bat and gets a thick edge. Fielder dives to her left and collects with both hands. Mandhana c Lanning b Darcie Brown 10(11) [4s-1]
INDW 15-1 after 4 overs
19 March 2022, 06:39 AM
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
19 March 2022, 06:39 AM
TOSS
Australia won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against India.