India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2022 Live score and updates: Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur hit fifties as IND set 278-run target

Check live cricket score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, cricket score online of the women's world cup 2022 match between India and Australia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 19, 2022 - 10:08
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

It`s fair to say that India`s campaign in the ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup hasn`t gone as per their plan. In four matches, they have won two and lost the same number of games. In the preceding series against New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to find rhythm but in the World Cup, the batting performance has been inconsistent.

In all four matches, their batting has oscillated between very high and low extremes. Amidst their inconsistent campaign, India now square off against six-time World Cup winners, Australia, who are on a consistent, undefeated run in the tournament, at Eden Park on Saturday.

It will also be the first time the two teams will meet in a 50-over World Cup match since the semifinal of the 2017 edition at Derby, where Harmanpreet Kaur`s whirlwind 171 served as the knockout punch for Australia.

With three leagues games remaining, India must gain consistency in all departments and maintain their place in the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

19 March 2022, 08:43 AM

India score 277/7 after 50 overs

Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia, and Harmanpreet Kaur hit half-century each as India set a challenging 278-run target for Australia. For Aussies, Darcie Brown was the top wicket-taker having picked 3 wickets.

 

19 March 2022, 08:29 AM

OUT!

Fine innings by Yastika Bhatia comes to an end as she has been caught by Perry at deep backward point. India are now 3 down. Yastika c Perry b Darcie Brown 59(83) [4s-6]

INDW 162-3 after 32 overs

19 March 2022, 07:53 AM

HALF-CENTURIES!

Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia have scored a half-century each to put Australia on back-foot after they sent India openers back to the pavilion early in the match. 

IND W 157/2 after 31 overs

19 March 2022, 06:57 AM

INDW 90-2 after 20 overs

Mithali Raj (21*) and Yastika Bhatia (27*) have put India back on track after two early wickets of Mithali Raj and Shefali Verma.

19 March 2022, 06:47 AM

OUT!

India lose second early wicket as Shafali Verma departs after getting caught by Mooney at short third man. Shafali Verma c Mooney b Darcie Brown 12(16) [4s-1 6s-1]

INDW 28-2 after 6 overs

19 March 2022, 06:40 AM

OUT!

Terrible start for India as they lose their star batter Smriti Mandhana inside four overs. Smriti tries to hit it on off-side but plays well away from the body with an angled bat and gets a thick edge. Fielder dives to her left and collects with both hands. Mandhana c Lanning b Darcie Brown 10(11) [4s-1]

INDW 15-1 after 4 overs
 

19 March 2022, 06:39 AM

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

19 March 2022, 06:39 AM

TOSS

Australia won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against India.

