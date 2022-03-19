India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2022 Live score and updates: Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia hit fifties

19 March 2022, 08:29 AM
OUT!
Fine innings by Yastika Bhatia comes to an end as she has been caught by Perry at deep backward point. India are now 3 down. Yastika c Perry b Darcie Brown 59(83) [4s-6]
INDW 162-3 after 32 overs
19 March 2022, 07:53 AM
HALF-CENTURIES!
Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia have scored a half-century each to put Australia on back-foot after they sent India openers back to the pavilion early in the match.
IND W 157/2 after 31 overs
19 March 2022, 06:57 AM
INDW 90-2 after 20 overs
Mithali Raj (21*) and Yastika Bhatia (27*) have put India back on track after two early wickets of Mithali Raj and Shefali Verma.
19 March 2022, 06:47 AM
OUT!
India lose second early wicket as Shafali Verma departs after getting caught by Mooney at short third man. Shafali Verma c Mooney b Darcie Brown 12(16) [4s-1 6s-1]
INDW 28-2 after 6 overs
19 March 2022, 06:40 AM
OUT!
Terrible start for India as they lose their star batter Smriti Mandhana inside four overs. Smriti tries to hit it on off-side but plays well away from the body with an angled bat and gets a thick edge. Fielder dives to her left and collects with both hands. Mandhana c Lanning b Darcie Brown 10(11) [4s-1]
INDW 15-1 after 4 overs
19 March 2022, 06:39 AM
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
19 March 2022, 06:39 AM
TOSS
Australia won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against India.