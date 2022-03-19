India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2022 Live score and updates: Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia hit fifties

It`s fair to say that India`s campaign in the ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup hasn`t gone as per their plan. In four matches, they have won two and lost the same number of games. In the preceding series against New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to find rhythm but in the World Cup, the batting performance has been inconsistent.

In all four matches, their batting has oscillated between very high and low extremes. Amidst their inconsistent campaign, India now square off against six-time World Cup winners, Australia, who are on a consistent, undefeated run in the tournament, at Eden Park on Saturday.

It will also be the first time the two teams will meet in a 50-over World Cup match since the semifinal of the 2017 edition at Derby, where Harmanpreet Kaur`s whirlwind 171 served as the knockout punch for Australia.

With three leagues games remaining, India must gain consistency in all departments and maintain their place in the top four to qualify for the semifinals.