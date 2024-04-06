Advertisement
RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis vs Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RR vs RCB) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB Are Searchig For Their Second Win Of The Season After Playing Four Matches. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 07:09 AM IST
LIVE Score RR vs RCB In IPL 2024: In the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RCB seeks to reverse their sluggish start to IPL 2024 with just one win in four matches. While RCB boasts a top-order filled with stars, their performance has been lackluster, putting pressure on the rest of the batting lineup. In contrast, RR has secured three wins in as many matches, despite not fully utilizing their top-order talent of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. Both teams aim to capitalize on potential game-changers like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell for RCB, and Jaiswal and Buttler for RR.

Key player strategies include RR's potential inclusion of Sandeep Sharma and RCB's dilemma over Anuj Rawat's form. The spotlight is on Shimron Hetmyer for RR and Dinesh Karthik for RCB, who typically enter late in the innings. Stats highlight RCB's dominance over RR in the previous season and Kohli's struggles in Jaipur. RR boasts strong death-over bowling, while RCB's death-over economy rate has been problematic. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch favors neither batting nor bowling, with both RR and RCB having won their home matches while setting or chasing targets. As the match approaches, both teams face critical decisions to turn their IPL 2024 fortunes.

Follow LIVE Updates From Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Match Here.

06 April 2024
07:09 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RCB's Struggles Continue

Despite a star-studded lineup, RCB faces challenges, securing just one win in IPL 2024, putting pressure on key players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

07:03 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from RR vs RCB game stay tuned with Zee News.

