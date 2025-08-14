Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR CLOUDBURST LIVE UPDATES

Jammu And Kashmir Cloudburst Live Updates: PM Modi Expresses Deep Concern, Assures Full Support

Jammu Kashmir Kishtwar Cloudburst Live Updates: At least 30 people, including security personnel, were killed and dozens were injured when a massive cloudburst hit the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir during the annual Machail Mata Yatra on Thursday, triggering flash floods and causing widespread damage.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Kishtwar Cloudburst Live Updates: A massive cloudburst hit Chashoti area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, 2025, triggering flash floods and causing massive damage. The disaster occurred between 12 pm and 1 pm during the annual Machail Mata Yatra when a huge crowd of devotees had gathered. The sudden water surge swept through the village, damaging property and cutting off roads to remote areas.

At least 30 people, including security personnel, have died, while dozens have been injured and many are feared missing. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and army are actively engaged in rescue operations. Two NDRF teams, comprising around 180 personnel, equipped with advanced search and rescue equipment, have reached the site from Udhampur. The local administration is focusing on evacuating residents, providing medical assistance and restoring normalcy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern and assured full central support and informed that rescue and relief operations are underway. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and promised cooperation and to keep a close watch on the situation.

Follow Zee News For LIVE Updates: 

