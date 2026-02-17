Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 17-02-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 507 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize Winner, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY SS 507 RESULT TODAY (17-02-2026) Live: Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 507' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 507 Lucky Draw Today 17-2-2026: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-507" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, February 17, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-507" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-507 outcome from February 17, 2026, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-507 Results live today.

'Kerala Lottery Result 17-2-2026: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-507 Draw'

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: 

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: 

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 


 

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 
 

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

'STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS (17-2-2026)'

KERALA LOTTERY 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
KERALA LOTTERY 2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs
KERALA LOTTERY 3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs
KERALA LOTTERY 4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
KERALA LOTTERY 5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
KERALA LOTTERY 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
KERALA LOTTERY 7th Prize: Rs. 500
KERALA LOTTERY 8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2026

 
17 February 2026
12:47 IST

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

 

12:24 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 17.02.2026: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 507 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 17, 2026, is expected to follow shortly.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

