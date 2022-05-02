हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KKR vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score: Jos Buttler departs cheaply as RR 2 down

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 47 of IPL 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals on our live blog here.   

Last Updated: Monday, May 2, 2022 - 20:26
Comments |
Source/Twitter

Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL 2022 match on Monday (May 2). The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order. Venkatesh’s performances have been underwhelming to say the least after a season that helped him get into the Indian team. After his struggles at the top, the team tried him in the middle-order but that too did not work.

Making the play-offs from here looks improbable for KKR who desperately need to find their best XI and stick with it for the remainder of the competition. Shreyas has had a decent run as a batter with 290 runs at 36.25 but he has not got enough support from his teammates. In his first season as KKR captain, Shreyas has shown promise but needs to inspire his troops to script a turnaround.

Rajasthan rely a lot on Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason why they find themselves in the top-four. As the Englishman can’t be expected to fire in every game, skipper Sanju Samson needs to step up and be more consistent. They are arguably the best bowling side in the competition but could not defend 159 in their previous game against Mumbai Indians due to heavy dew.

2 May 2022, 20:13 PM

Samson on FIRE

Sanju Samson on fire tonight as he smacks the KKR bowlers all over the place. RR's total runs rely on Samson as the man in form Jos Buttler is gone early today.

RR- 74/2 (11 Overs), Samson 41 (31) & Nair 6 (6)

2 May 2022, 20:10 PM

GONE!

Jos Buttler GONE! Caught by Shivam Mavi bowled by Tim Southee. Big wicket for KKR as the dangerman Buttler departs, RR have a big task on their shoulders now.

RR- 55/2 (8.3 Overs), Samson 28 (22)

2 May 2022, 19:53 PM

RR going STEADY

Rajasthan Royals saving wickets for the end as KKR keep on coming with their change of bowling. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson can be dangerous if they settle in till the death overs.

RR- 49/1 (8 Overs), Buttler 18 (23) & Samson 27 (21)

2 May 2022, 19:46 PM

RR go SLOW

Rajasthan Royals go slow with Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson after losing Devdutt Padikkal early. KKR attacking with their best bowlers in the powerplay.

RR- 19/1 (4.3 Overs), Samson 4 (9) & Buttler 11 (14)

2 May 2022, 19:30 PM

OUT!

Devdutt Padikkal caught & bowled by Umesh Yadav, KKR get their first breakthrough early as RR lose their first wicket in 13 balls.

RR- 7/1 (2 Overs), Buttler 5 (8)

2 May 2022, 19:08 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Sanju Samson: Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on. We have Karun Nair coming in for Mitchell in this game. We are making a few changes looking at the conditions, and we feel Karun Nair will be a better option against tonight's opponents.

Shreyas Iyer: We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings. We have lost many close games. The chat is always been positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. We have two changes. Roy comes in for Venky and Mavi comes in. It's important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players, but it's also important to get the right combinations.

2 May 2022, 19:06 PM

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

2 May 2022, 19:04 PM

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

2 May 2022, 19:00 PM

Predicted playing XI 

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

2 May 2022, 18:55 PM

Pitch Report by Hayden

Looks like a very hard surface and it's extremely dry. Yesterday we saw a big total posted by LSG. With similar conditions, you can expect a high scoring game tonight. There will be a little bit of spin on the offer. With the wickets starting to get tired, the captain winning the toss should elect to bat first. 

