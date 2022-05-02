2 May 2022, 20:13 PM
Samson on FIRE
Sanju Samson on fire tonight as he smacks the KKR bowlers all over the place. RR's total runs rely on Samson as the man in form Jos Buttler is gone early today.
RR- 74/2 (11 Overs), Samson 41 (31) & Nair 6 (6)
2 May 2022, 20:10 PM
GONE!
Jos Buttler GONE! Caught by Shivam Mavi bowled by Tim Southee. Big wicket for KKR as the dangerman Buttler departs, RR have a big task on their shoulders now.
RR- 55/2 (8.3 Overs), Samson 28 (22)
2 May 2022, 19:53 PM
RR going STEADY
Rajasthan Royals saving wickets for the end as KKR keep on coming with their change of bowling. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson can be dangerous if they settle in till the death overs.
RR- 49/1 (8 Overs), Buttler 18 (23) & Samson 27 (21)
2 May 2022, 19:46 PM
RR go SLOW
Rajasthan Royals go slow with Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson after losing Devdutt Padikkal early. KKR attacking with their best bowlers in the powerplay.
RR- 19/1 (4.3 Overs), Samson 4 (9) & Buttler 11 (14)
2 May 2022, 19:30 PM
OUT!
Devdutt Padikkal caught & bowled by Umesh Yadav, KKR get their first breakthrough early as RR lose their first wicket in 13 balls.
RR- 7/1 (2 Overs), Buttler 5 (8)
2 May 2022, 19:08 PM
Both team captains at the toss
Sanju Samson: Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on. We have Karun Nair coming in for Mitchell in this game. We are making a few changes looking at the conditions, and we feel Karun Nair will be a better option against tonight's opponents.
Shreyas Iyer: We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings. We have lost many close games. The chat is always been positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. We have two changes. Roy comes in for Venky and Mavi comes in. It's important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players, but it's also important to get the right combinations.
2 May 2022, 19:06 PM
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi
2 May 2022, 19:04 PM
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
2 May 2022, 19:00 PM
Predicted playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
2 May 2022, 18:55 PM
Pitch Report by Hayden
Looks like a very hard surface and it's extremely dry. Yesterday we saw a big total posted by LSG. With similar conditions, you can expect a high scoring game tonight. There will be a little bit of spin on the offer. With the wickets starting to get tired, the captain winning the toss should elect to bat first.