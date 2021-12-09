LIVE: Condolences pour in for General Bipin Rawat, cremation tomorrow

A day after the tragic chopper crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other people who were on board an Indian Air Force helicopter, condolences continue to pour in. The copter carrying General Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, in Tamil Nadu, killing the 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said. One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the parliament today, the funeral of General Rawat will take place tomorrow (December 9, Friday).

In the world of sports, with Rohit Sharma being named as India's ODI captain, starting with the three-ODI series against South Africa in January 2022, it's curtains down on the Virat Kohli-era.

