MI: 33-1 (4) | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Ishan Kishan Departs Early In Chase
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: SRH put on 200 runs on the board after Rohit Sharma's MI opted to bowl first after winning the toss
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up 200 for 5 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain Rohit Sharma said that, at Wankhede, batting gets easier as the game progresses. Sunriser openers Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma showed that it was a good batting track by hitting fifties. Umran Malik would be the bowler to watch out as he is back in Sunrisers playing 11, which is a good news for Hyderabad-bases franchise.
MI batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Nehal Wadhera will need to be in their best form tonight if they want to keep Mumbai Indians' hopes alive for the playoffs qualification. The five-time champions have been on top of their if we talk about their batting, but their bowling department still remains a huge concern.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match HERE.
MI vs SRH LIVE: Ishan Kishan Departs Early In Chase
That's the end of Ishan Kishan's innings in this match. He makes 14 off 12 balls before departing. Caught by Brook brilliantly as it was tough high catch. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the wicket. Cameron Green joins Rohit in the middle.
MI 28/1 (3.4)
Mumbai Indians need 173 runs
MI vs SRH: Mumbai off to fiery start
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan off to good start in the chase. Seven off the first over. Ishan Kishan smashes six off the first ball of the 2nd over. Mumbai Indians up and running in the chase of 201 runs.
MI 17/0 (1.3)
Mumbai Indians need 184 runs
Mumbai vs Hyderabad LIVE: What MI need to do topple RCB NRR?
MI need to win in 11.4 overs to get above RCB. However, it is raining in Bengaluru. The RCB vs GT game may get washed out. A win here is probably going to take MI to playoffs.
MI vs SRH LIVE: Mumbai Indians need 201 to win
Aiden Markram smashes 6 off the last ball of the innings to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to exact 200 on the board. Mayank and Vivrant shone with fifties. But middle order crumbled. Markram six took them to 200 mark but they could have scored more. MI pulled things back in style thanks to Akash Madhwal. MI need 201 runs to win.
Sunrisers vs Mumbai: Markram comes at the crease
Wicket for Mumbai as Phillips departs. Akash Madhwal has bowled brilliantly today. Markram joins Klaasen in the middle and this pair will look to tahe Sunrisers past 200 here. That should be the target.
LIVE MI vs SRH: Mayank falls
After stroking a brilliant 83 off just 46 balls, Mayank Agarwal departs. Glenn Phillips comes to the crease as Markram drops himself down in the batting order. SRH aim for a total of 200 or more.
SRH vs MI LIVE: Sunrisers aim for big finish
Klaasen begins the 17th over with a boundary. He is a big wicket here for MI. SRH looking for a big total on the board. Mayank nearing a hundred, will be his second in the league if he gets it.
SRH vs MI LIVE: Vivrant departs
Finalli a wicket for Mumbai Indians as Vivrant departs after stroking 69 off 47 balls. Akash Madhwal with the wicket for MI. Klaasen joins Mayank in the middle as SRH aim a total beyond 200.
SRH vs MI LIVE: Fifties for Mayank and Vivrant
Mayank and Vivrant are enjoying the batting conditions as they have both brought up their fifties in the game. What a reply from Mayank this is after sitting out for most of the IPL 2023 due to poor form. MI on back foot.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: MI under pressure
Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant have completed 100-run opening stand for Sunrisers. Mumbai are completely under pressure here and need a wicket to pull things back now. Mark Boucher, MI coach, says that they would want to limit the damage from here.
SRH vs MI LIVE Score: Sunrisers Openers Continue To Dominate
Vivrant and Mayank has stitched the second-highest opening partnership this year for SRH. This is their seventh opening pair in IPL 2023. Sunrisers now need to bat more aggressively as we approach the halfway mark of the innings.
Mumbai vs Hyderabad LIVE: Sunrisers On Top, Go Past Fifty
What a show by the openers so far in the first seven overs. Vivrant and Mayank have dominated the proceedings so far. MI need a wicket or they are chasing a total beyond 200 in this doe-or-die clash.
SRH vs MI LIVE: Sunrisers going strong
Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma have taken SRH to a good start. The openers looked shaky at the start but they have recovered well. MI introduce Piyush Chawla into the attack now as they are under pressure to pick a wicket.
Mumbai vs Sunrisers LIVE: Vivrant, Mayank Put Pressure On MI Bowlers
Mayank struggled in the first over but he makes room and goes big. Collects a few boundaries in the third over to up the run scoring rate. MI bowlers being put under pressure.
MI vs SRH LIVE: Behrendorff starts off for MI
Behrendorff bowls the first over and gives five. Vivrant smashed him for a boundary on the first ball but a solid comeback from the left-arm bowler to give just 1 off the next five. Green bowls the 2nd over.
SRH vs MI LIVE Updates: Match To Begin Soon
We are just five minutes away from live action to start. Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma to open innings today fo Sunrisers. Let's see who opens bowling for Mumbai Indians.
MI vs SRH LIVE: Check Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
MI vs SRH LIVE: Toss News
Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, MI To Bowl First.
MI vs SRH LIVE: Toss coming up next
MI and SRH captains will soon be out for the toss in about ten minutes. Watch this space for all latest updates.
MI vs SRH LIVE: Toss at 3 pm
We are nearing the toss time in the MI vs SRH clash. Captains Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram will be out to do the toss at 3 pm IST. The game starts half an hour later. Playing 11s to be announced after the toss.
LIVE MI vs SRH: Brian Lara Wants SRH To Finish On A High
"This game tomorrow and the previous game, you want to see players come out, so we are relaxed in our selection policy and still put a team out on park that will compete. I don't think we shuffled too much unnecessarily. We played the best 12 that we could find. We have to learn from and it's not a great idea to think about what went wrong," Brian Lara, SRH coach.
LIVE Mumbai vs Hyderabad: All eyes on Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma will be crucial to the success of Mumbai Indians in the game today. He has had an average IPL with the bat. When he does well, Mumbai too do well. As an opener, Rohit has a big role to play. He needs to play a captain's knock today to take MI through to playoffs.
MI vs SRH LIVE: Check out the squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas
LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of MI's Final League Stage Game
"It's just another game for us. Yes from the outside it looks like it's a big game and we have to wait for other results, et cetera, but we know what we have been doing here at Wankhede in the last four-five games. So we know our strengths. So we will back that and focus on that."
MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Tim David Vs T Natarajan
Tim David, the proficient finisher from Mumbai, boasts an impressive track record when facing Natarajan, a specialist in Sunrisers' death overs. In two games, David has confronted Natarajan on 16 occasions and managed to score an impressive 47 runs without getting dismissed.
LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH at Wankhede
Out of the 11 matches played at Wankhede, Sunrisers have only emerged victorious in two.
Live MI vs SRH IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XII
1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Harry Brook, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kartik Tyagi, 10 Mayank Dagar, 11 Nitish Kumar Reddy/Umran Malik, 12 T Natarajan
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH: Raining Sixes
The upcoming match has the potential to become a spectacle of sixes. With a total of 124 sixes hit at Wankhede this season, it stands as the venue with the highest number of sixes in any tournament location.
LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News
There is a possibility that Sunrisers will retain the same lineup that faced RCB. T Natarajan is expected to start and might be substituted by a batsman if they are assigned to bowl first, and vice versa. Nonetheless, it is uncertain whether Umran Malik will make a comeback, as he could potentially replace Nitish Kumar Reddy.
MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Mumbai Indians Probable XII
1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Tim David, 6 Vishnu Vinod, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Hrithik Shokeen/Kumar Kartikeya, 10 Piyush Chawla, 11 Jason Behrendorff, 12 Akash Madhwal
MI vs SRH IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Team News
If Mumbai Indians have the opportunity to bat first, it is probable that Vishnu Vinod will be included in the starting lineup, or he might be designated as the Impact Player to substitute Akash Madhwal if Mumbai Indians are assigned to bowl first. Nevertheless, if Varun Chakravarthy is deemed fit, there is a chance that he will take the field instead of Vishnu Vinod.
LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2023: Head To Head
In the IPL matches played between the two teams thus far, Mumbai Indians have a slight edge. Out of the 20 encounters, Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in 11 games, including a thrilling super-over win in 2019. On the other hand, Hyderabad has won 9 matches against Mumbai Indians.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH: Tilak Varma Injury Update
Due to an injury, Tilak Varma has been absent from Mumbai's previous four matches and will undergo a fitness evaluation on the eve of the game to determine his availability. On the other hand, Sunrisers are expected to have all their players fully fit and ready for selection.
LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2023: Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts a predominantly sunny and clear day, with a maximum temperature of 34°C, gradually decreasing to 31°C during the playing hours. There is no possibility of rainfall throughout the day. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the weather will disrupt the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
MI vs SRH Live IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium is renowned for being favourable to batsmen, primarily due to the true nature of the pitch and the fast outfield. In IPL matches held at this venue, the average score while batting first is 169. Although batsmen have found it relatively easy to score runs, the wickets at Wankhede have also offered assistance to the faster bowlers, particularly during the initial stages of night matches.
LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2023: What MI Need To Qualify For Playoffs?
With 14 points from 13 matches, Mumbai Indians currently occupy the sixth position in the standings. Their net run rate stands at -0.128. Mumbai Indians heavily rely on the Titans, led by Rohit Sharma and his team, to achieve a favourable outcome. In order to stay in contention, they must first secure a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their home game and then rely on the Titans to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore. Alternatively, if the Titans do not succeed, Mumbai Indians will need to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of (X+80) runs, where X represents the win margin of Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Titans.
LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2023: Predicted XIs
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Chris Jordan.
Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips/Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan and Nitish Reddy.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH: Must-win game for Mumbai
Mumbai Indians need to win this game against the Sunriser Hyderabad if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race. Rohit Sharma's MI will need to come out with their best performance against SRH at the Wankhede.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score & updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL clash taking place at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Follow all the LIVE action from the blockbuster clash between MI and SRH.