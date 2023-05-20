MI: 33-1 (4) | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Ishan Kishan Departs Early In Chase

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up 200 for 5 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain Rohit Sharma said that, at Wankhede, batting gets easier as the game progresses. Sunriser openers Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma showed that it was a good batting track by hitting fifties. Umran Malik would be the bowler to watch out as he is back in Sunrisers playing 11, which is a good news for Hyderabad-bases franchise.

MI batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Nehal Wadhera will need to be in their best form tonight if they want to keep Mumbai Indians' hopes alive for the playoffs qualification. The five-time champions have been on top of their if we talk about their batting, but their bowling department still remains a huge concern.

