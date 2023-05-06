LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Today: Dear NARMADA 1 PM Result OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Saturday 06-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, May 06, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.
Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
- In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 06-05-2023 Saturday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", "DEAR RIVER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (06 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result May 06-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland Lottery Result 06.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result 06.05.2023″
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result May 05-05-2023
DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 97D 31006
DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 87G 81300
DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 94K 38763
Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI THURSDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No. 64G 09045
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – MAA TARA LOTTERY CENTER – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No. 09045
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No. 02572 11202 20169 32114 32460
35397 40604 40860 79065 92772
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No. 2980 3838 3926 4783 5033
5574 6293 7672 8467 9738
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No. 1169 1296 3164 4033 4100
7380 7388 8057 8258 8541
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No. 0030 0101 0122 0404 0537 0565 0742 0838 0942 1117
1262 1287 1525 1619 1669 1684 1845 2028 2042 2077
2198 2210 2359 2378 2379 2601 2608 2635 2707 2749
2805 2986 3000 3001 3079 3241 3262 3470 3474 3728
3877 3919 3939 4022 4035 4149 4291 4376 4378 4402
4607 4620 4692 4712 4779 4873 5151 5179 5190 5208
5292 5377 5489 5496 5833 5862 5984 6289 6350 6568
6609 6656 6666 6770 6909 6984 7053 7179 7280 7351
7372 7387 7404 7507 7526 7613 7754 7865 7975 8109
8310 8403 8414 8657 8915 9040 9374 9391 9393 9954
DEAR MAHANADI 01:00 PM RESULT 04/05/2023
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 06.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock.