Glacier break Live updates: 2 dead bodies recovered from Tapovan NTPC site, 150 persons feared missing

New Delhi: Several people are feared dead after a glacier broke in Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Sunday morning (February 7, 2021).

The glacier crashed into a dam after breaking that resulted in floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

"The actual number has not been confirmed yet but 100 to 150 people were feared dead," Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand, told Reuters.

"It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone. I felt that even we would be swept away," Sanjay Singh Rana, a resident of Raini village, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was reviewing the situation in Uttarakhand and also took stock of the rescue and relief work underway.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations."

IMPORTANT: Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers - 1070, 1905 and 9557444486.



