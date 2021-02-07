Glacier break Live updates: 2 dead bodies recovered from Tapovan NTPC site, 150 persons feared missing

7 February 2021, 16:18 PM
NTPC: An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police.
An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police.
— NTPC Limited (@ntpclimited) February 7, 2021
7 February 2021, 15:51 PM
President Ram Nath Kovind: Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well.
Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 7, 2021
7 February 2021, 15:40 PM
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says that 600 personnel from the Indian Army and ITBP are on standby for dealing with any emerging situation and all the rescue teams are doing their best to save lives of missing workers at NTPC (140 nos) and RishiGanga site (17 nos).
CM Rawat said that medical teams have been rushed to the affected site and a 30-bed hospital has been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with this emergency.
"Hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant and Dehradun are on standby. We are doing our best to deal with this disaster.," CM said.
Medical teams have been rushed to the affected site. 30 bed hospital has been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with this emergency. Hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant and Dehradun are on standby. We are doing our best to deal with this disaster. #Uttarakhand
— Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021
7 February 2021, 15:38 PM
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat: "We are getting all help from centre Govt to deal with situation caused by the disaster. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji is personally monitoring the situation & have promised all help. Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji have sent emergency NDRF teams to affected site."
He added, "Currently teams from Indian Army numbering 100 personnel, including those from engineering task force,250 personnel from ITBP are actively engaged in rescue operations. Army has pressed its 3 choppers into service. Besides Army & ITBP, local police & SDRF is also at the site."
Currently teams from @adgpi numbering 100 personnel,including those from engineering task force,250 personnel from @ITBP_official are actively engaged in rescue operations. Army has pressed its 3 choppers into service. Besides Army & ITBP, local police & SDRF is also at the site
— Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021
7 February 2021, 15:35 PM
IMPORTANT: Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers - 1070, 1905 and 9557444486.
7 February 2021, 15:34 PM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat says that currently no additional water flows are being reported and there is no flood situation anywhere.
"Water from the affected site has reached beyond Nandprayag and river was flowing 1 meter above normal levels. No loss has been reported from villages along Alaknanda," CM Rawat said.
7 February 2021, 15:30 PM
Two dead bodies recovered at Tapovan NTPC site. 150 persons feared missing.
ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris.
7 February 2021, 15:25 PM
PM Narendra Modi said he's constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand.
"India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," PM tweeted.
Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021