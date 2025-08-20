Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948751https://zeenews.india.com/live-updates/live-updates-parliament-monsoon-session-parliament-monsoon-session-today-live-updates-august-20-bihar-election-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-opposition-bihar-election-sir-protest-constitution-amendment-online-gaming-bills-2948751.html
News
PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION LIVE

Live Updates | Parliament Monsoon Session: Amit Shah To Introduce Bills On Removal of PM, CMs And Ministers In Lok Sabha

Live Updates | Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha today, August 20, 2025, that provide a framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers in states and Union territories.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 12:01 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha (Photo: Screen Grab/Sansad TV/ANI)
LIVE Blog

Live Updates | Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha today, August 20, 2025, that provide a framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers in states and Union territories.

The proposed laws allow for arrests in cases involving serious criminal charges, without requiring a conviction.

The three bills listed for discussion in Parliament on Wednesday are:

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will present the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

Follow For Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live Updates: 

20 August 2025
11:58 IST

Live Updates | Parlimanet Monsoon Session: CP Radhakrishnan Arrives To file V-P nomination

CP Radhakrishnan arrived to formally file his nomination for the Vice-President’s post, marking the official start of his candidature.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK