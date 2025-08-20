Live Updates | Parliament Monsoon Session: Amit Shah To Introduce Bills On Removal of PM, CMs And Ministers In Lok Sabha

Live Updates | Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha today, August 20, 2025, that provide a framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers in states and Union territories.

The proposed laws allow for arrests in cases involving serious criminal charges, without requiring a conviction.

The three bills listed for discussion in Parliament on Wednesday are:

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will present the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.