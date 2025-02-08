Model Town Election Result 2025 Live: Will AAP Retain Seat Amid Tight Fight With BJP

Model Town Election Result Live Update: Voting for the 70 assembly seats in the national capital was held on February 5. The Union Territory recorded around 60.54 per cent of voter turnout.

Model Town forms a part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Model Town is one of Delhi’s posh areas. It is divided into three parts: Model Town 1, Model Town 2, and Model Town 3.

Model Town Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

Model Town was developed in the early 1950s by the DLF Group. it was among the first privately developed neighbourhoods in the national capital. The area is extensive and is further divided into blocks and sub-colonies. It is one of the three administrative divisions of the North Delhi district, alongside Alipur and Narela.

Model Town, a key constituency in Delhi, has consistently been a stronghold for the AAP. In the 2020 polls, AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi bagged the seat after securing 52,665 votes, defeating BJP’s Kapil Mishra by 11,133.

Over the years, Model Town has witnessed closely fought battles, with AAP maintaining its edge.

In the 2025 Assembly polls, the AAP has made no changes and gone with its sitting MLA from here Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. He is pitted against the BJP’s Ashok Goel and Congress’s Kanwar Karan Singh.