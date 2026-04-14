MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: Results to be declared tomorrow, direct link active at mpbse.nic.in
MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially confirmed the Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 date and time. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to check their results.
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MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially confirmed the Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 date, bringing relief to over 16 lakh students awaiting their scores. As per the latest update, the board will declare the results on April 15, 2026, at 11 AM through an official announcement.
Also check: MP Board Result Date and Time
The results will be released online on the official MPBSE websites, where students can check their scorecards using their roll number and application number. In addition to the official portals, students will also be able to access their results through DigiLocker and mobile applications for added convenience.
The result declaration will be made by the Chief Minister at an official event, after which the result link will be activated for students. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results online.
How to Check MP Board Result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to check their MP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2026:
- Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for “MP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”
- Enter your roll number and application number
- Click on submit to view your result
- Download and save the marksheet for future reference
Where to Check MPBSE Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following Official websites:
- mpbse.nic.in,
- mpresults.nic.in,
- mp.gov.in
- DigiLocker app or website
- MPBSE official mobile app
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and use only official platforms to avoid last minute rush.
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MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live: Can I download my marksheet online?
Yes, students can download their provisional marksheet from the official website. The original marksheet will be provided later by the respective schools.
MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live: What details are required to check the result?
To check the result, students need:
Roll Number
Application Number
MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live: Official websites to check results
Students can check their MP Board results on:
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live: MPBSE Board Result 2026 Date
This year, more than 1.6 million students appeared for the MP Board 10th and 12th exams. Now, all students are waiting for the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date and Time from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The results will be released on April 15th. The board will soon release a notification regarding the result release time.
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