MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: Results to be declared tomorrow, direct link active at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Class 10th 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially confirmed the Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 date, bringing relief to over 16 lakh students awaiting their scores. As per the latest update, the board will declare the results on April 15, 2026, at 11 AM through an official announcement.

Also check: MP Board Result Date and Time

The results will be released online on the official MPBSE websites, where students can check their scorecards using their roll number and application number. In addition to the official portals, students will also be able to access their results through DigiLocker and mobile applications for added convenience.

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The result declaration will be made by the Chief Minister at an official event, after which the result link will be activated for students. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results online.

How to Check MP Board Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check their MP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2026:

Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Click on the link for “MP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and application number

Click on submit to view your result

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Where to Check MPBSE Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following Official websites:

mpbse.nic.in,

mpresults.nic.in,

mp.gov.in

DigiLocker app or website

MPBSE official mobile app

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and use only official platforms to avoid last minute rush.