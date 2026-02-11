Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015758https://zeenews.india.com/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-11-02-2026-dear-indus-cupid-pelican-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-3015758.html
NewsNagaland Dear INDUS 1 PM Lottery Result Today 11-02-2026 Shortly LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear INDUS 1 PM Lottery Result Today 11-02-2026 Shortly LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 11-02-2026 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 11-02-2026 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR CUPID EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 11.02.2026 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery 11.02.2026 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result FEB  11.02.2026 

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2026

11 February 2026
10:46 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 11.02.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Farhan, Usman Tariq lead Pakistan to 32-run win over USA
Sri Lanka
Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 WC 2026
US-India
India as key US supply chain hub to bypass China, says USTR Greer
'H-1B visa programme
US lawmaker introduces bill to eliminate H-1B visa programme by 2027
India vs Namibia
Delhi Metro extends services for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match
New Zealand vs UAE
T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert, Allen power New Zealand to thumping win over UAE
Pakistan Navy Chief Malaysia Visit
As PM Modi lands in Malaysia, disturbed Pak sends naval chief to Kuala Lumpur
US Greenland Controversy
US Vice President JD Vance revives Trump's Greenland annexation bid
General M M Naravane
Unpublished or Leaked? Row over General Naravane’s memoir | Explained
IND vs NAM
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia