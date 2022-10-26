New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022: Toss delayed due to rain in Melbourne

Afghanistan will be banking on their spinners once again as they look to bounce back against New Zealand in their second Super12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne on Wednesday. Mohammad Nabi's men didn't enjoy a good start to their Super12 campaign as they lost their opening match to England by five wickets. The batting unit couldn't deliver with a competitive score, as England restricted them to a paltry 112, but the bowlers fought hard and tried their best to make the most out of the contest. Their efforts helped Afghanistan in avoiding a big dip in NRR as they made England toil hard until the penultimate over of the match to chase down the total.

Now Afghanistan will be banking on their bowlers once again as they gear up to tame the Kiwis this time. While the New Zealand batters have always been excellent players of pace bowling, it's really the Afghan spinners who are going to pose a tough challenge in front of them.

The Kiwis don't have the best record when it comes to batting against spin. It's been just a week since South Africa bundled them out for 98 in their warm-up fixture and the damage there was done by their spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who picked up five wickets between them while going at just 5.50 runs per over. So, New Zealand need to be very careful while handling Afghanistan's spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.