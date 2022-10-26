New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022: Toss delayed due to rain in Melbourne
NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the clash between Kane Williamson's NewZealand and Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan (World Cup 2022 match no. 21)
Trending Photos
Afghanistan will be banking on their spinners once again as they look to bounce back against New Zealand in their second Super12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne on Wednesday. Mohammad Nabi's men didn't enjoy a good start to their Super12 campaign as they lost their opening match to England by five wickets. The batting unit couldn't deliver with a competitive score, as England restricted them to a paltry 112, but the bowlers fought hard and tried their best to make the most out of the contest. Their efforts helped Afghanistan in avoiding a big dip in NRR as they made England toil hard until the penultimate over of the match to chase down the total.
Follow T20 World Cup coverage here
Now Afghanistan will be banking on their bowlers once again as they gear up to tame the Kiwis this time. While the New Zealand batters have always been excellent players of pace bowling, it's really the Afghan spinners who are going to pose a tough challenge in front of them.
Hear from @dazmitchell47 and @glenndominic159 about how the Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ has helped them build their T20 games. Follow the team against Afghanistan today in Melbourne in @T20WorldCup action with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio in NZ. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uY5k3H1K7r — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 26, 2022
The Kiwis don't have the best record when it comes to batting against spin. It's been just a week since South Africa bundled them out for 98 in their warm-up fixture and the damage there was done by their spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who picked up five wickets between them while going at just 5.50 runs per over. So, New Zealand need to be very careful while handling Afghanistan's spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
The rain continues to delay the toss at MCG!
_ RAIN DELAYS PLAY __
Heavy rain at the MCG delays the toss of our 2nd @T20WorldCup match against @BLACKCAPS. #AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup2022 | #SuperCola | #AFGvNZ pic.twitter.com/5YDnsdszxW
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 26, 2022
NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland have beaten England on DLS to cause a big upset. You can read the highlights of that match here.
Meanwhile it is raining at MCG so the toss continues to be delayed in NZ vs AFG match as well.
Watch this space for more updates.
NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
It is raining in Melbourne, which has stopped the play in England vs Ireland contest with more than 5 overs remaining. England are 5 runs behind on DLS. They have 10 minutes left. That is the waiting time. NZ - AFG has to be played too.
The toss is this match to be delayed too.
NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
The match is expected to have a delayed start. The first match at MCG today between England and Ireland ie yet to get over. Still 10 overs to be bowled in that match. Possibly an hour delay expected in this match.
Read preview and live stream details here of NZ vs AFG match
New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of T20 World Cup Group 1 clash between Kane Williamson's New Zealand and Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan on our LIVE blog here. The match to start at 1.30 pm IST and the toss to take place at 1 am IST. But we feel there will a delay as the first match, happening at the same ground MCG, will take some time to get over. Watch this space for all updates as begin the build up to the contest at the MCG.
Follow all stories related to our T20 World Cup 2022 coverage here