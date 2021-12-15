Live: Top priority of 2022 is going to be Covid vaccine, says UNGA President

As Omicron scare spreads across the world - the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Omicron is spreading at a rate the world has not seen with any previous COVID-19 variant - Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said that his first goal for the New Year is to vaccinate the world and achieve vaccine equity so that normalcy can return to the entire world at an earlier date. "My top priority is going to be on vaccine. That is why I am convening this high-level meeting on January 13. That is why I want to make my New Year resolution on vaccine," the UNGA President told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

Meanwhile, 11 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will offer prayers at the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya today.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates.