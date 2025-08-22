supreme court verdict on stray dogs live coverage sc to pronounce order today on plea to remove relocation stray dogs from delhi ncr streets pm modi bjp friday august 22 latest news

SC Hearing on Stray Dogs Case Live:

supreme court verdict on stray dogs live coverage sc to pronounce order today on plea to remove relocation stray dogs from delhi ncr streets pm modi bjp friday august 22 latest news

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today on a plea challenging the removal of stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, a two-judge bench headed by Justice J.B. Pardiwala had directed the municipal bodies of Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad to capture and shift all stray dogs to shelters, citing rising rabies cases and increasing threats to children, women and the elderly.

The direction was sharply criticised by animal rights advocates across the country, who denounced the move on social media and argued that it endangered the welfare of stray animals.