110 women candidates contesting Lok Sabha election declared criminal cases, 255 are crorepatis: ADR

One hundred and ten candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha election 2019 have declared criminal cases against themselves including those relating to murder and rape among other serious offences.

The data is based on a report by the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in which the affidavits of 716 out of 724 women candidates were analysed. The affidavits of eight women candidates were not analysed due to unclear reports.

As per the report, 110 women candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, 78 have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, crimes against women and two are convicted criminals.

Four women candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) while 16 have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Fourteen women candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women - causing miscarriage without a woman's consent (IPC Section-313), assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).

Names of seven women candidates have come up in cases related to hate speech.

Partywise, 14 out of 54 women candidates are from Congress, 18 out of 53 are from Bharatiya Janata Party, two out of 24 are from Bahujan Samajwadi Party, six out of 23 are from Trinamool Congress (TMC). 22 out of 222 Independent women candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Ten women candidates with serious criminal cases belong to the Congress party, 13 are from BJP, 2 from BSP, 4 out of 23 are from TMC and 21 are Independent women candidates.

Financial Background

Out of the 716 women candidates analysed, 255 are crorepatis. The average of assets per women candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha election is Rs 5.63 crore.

BJP's Hema Malini, DA Sathya Prabha from TDP and Harsimrat Kaur Badal from SAD are the three richest women candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, there are eight women candidates who have declared zero assets in their self sworn affidavits.

Other Background Details

Education details of women candidates: 232 of them have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, 396 have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above. 37 women candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and 26 women candidates are illiterates. Two candidates have not given their educational qualification details.

Age details of women candidates: 531 have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, 180 have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years and one candidate has declared she is more than 80-years-old. While three women candidates have not disclosed their age details and one has declared her age to be below 25 years.