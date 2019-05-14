170 candidates out of 918 declare criminal cases in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election

The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 909 out of 918 candidates, who are contesting in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election and the analysis revealed that 170 candidates out of 909 candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

Another, 127 candidates have serious criminal cases, five candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves, 12 candidates have declared cases related to murder, 34 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder, four candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping, 20 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and ten candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 18(42%) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 14 (31%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 6(15%) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 3(21%) out of 14 candidates analysed from AAP and 29(9%) out of 313 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 15(35%) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 10 (22%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 4(10%) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 1(7%) out of 14 candidates analysed from AAP and 24(8%) out of 313 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

At least 33 out of 59 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. A total of 278 (31%) candidates have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more.

Among the major parties 40(89%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 36(84%) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 11(28%) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 9(64%) out of 14 candidates from AAP and 59(19%) out of 313 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election is Rs. 4.61 crores. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 45 INC candidates is Rs. 17.15 crores, 43 BJP candidates is Rs 9.82 crores, 39 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.24 crores, and 14 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.20 crores.

A total of 401(44%) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 437 (48%) candidates have declared having educational qualification of graduate or above. 29 candidates have declared to be just literate and 24 candidates are illiterate. A total of 537(59%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years while 366(40%) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not given their age and 3 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years. only 96 (11%) female candidates are contesting in the seventh phase.