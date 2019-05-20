2019 Lok Sabha election live updates: Ëxit polls are all wrong, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

As majority of exit polls are showing that NDA would return to power for a second term, the leaders of BJP and its allies are saying that things will become clearer on May 23 after the announcement. On the other hand, opposition parties have rejected the prediction of exit polls, saying that they will perform much better in final counting.

It is learnt that opposition parties are planning to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss post-poll scenario. Sources said that the ruling NDA is also set to hold a meeting on Friday.

Here are the latest developments related to 2019 Lok Sabha election on Monday (May 20):

# Ëxit polls are all wrong, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

# Shiv Sena mocks Chandrababu Naidu, calls his efforts to bring together opposition an 'entertaining news'

# BSP dismisses reports amid rumours of Mayawati meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

# Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy objects to satire shows on news channels, wants law to regulate media (Read report here)