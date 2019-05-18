close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

After Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu set to meet Akhilesh, Mayawati to discuss anti-BJP front

Naidu had met CPI leader G Sudhakar Reddy, D Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav.

After Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu set to meet Akhilesh, Mayawati to discuss anti-BJP front

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who on Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a bid to cobble up an anti-BJP front in the post-poll scenario, will meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati this evening.

According to reports, the three leaders will meet at Mayawati's residence in Lucknow where they will explore the possibility of forming an anti-BJP front after the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results.

The TDP chief has arrived in Lucknow to meet SP, BSP leaders around 5 PM.

 

Live TV

 

Earlier this morning, Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and discussed with him the possibilities of all opposition parties uniting and forging a joint opposition alliance in the event of BJP-led NDA falling short of the required numbers.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also met CPI leader G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja over breakfast, asking them to "come together".

Naidu also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav.

The TDP chief has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders,
including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

During the meeting, Naidu reportedly told all the leaders that ''we all should come together and put our act together" in forming the next government by keeping the BJP out.

The sources said Naidu also told Rahul Gandhi to have a strategy ready, in case the NDA falls short of the majority mark and still stakes claim to form the government.

Naidu's TDP had been a part of the NDA but quit the alliance a few months ago.

On Friday, Naidu had said that not only the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.

Opposition parties are pitching for a joint anti-BJP front to steer the next government.

Hectic deliberations between various opposition leaders are likely to step up before the Lok Sabha results are announced on May 23. 

Amid the efforts to bring all non-NDA parties together, Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged Congress and his party members not to give controversial statements against each other.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019N Chandrababu NaiduMayawatiAkhileshanti-BJP front
Next
Story

Kamal Haasan will have to take new birth to understand Hinduism: Giriraj Singh

Must Watch

PT10M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 18th May 2019