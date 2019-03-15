Ahmedabad West is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat. All constituencies in the state will vote in the third phase on April 23.

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency covers seven assembly segments - Ellisbridge, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadiya, Maninagar, Danilimda and Asarwa. This constituency was created in 2008.

In the Lok Sabha election here a year later, surgeon-turned-politician Kirit Solanki of BJP rode home to an easy win by defeating Congress' Shailesh Parmar by over 91,000 votes. The voter turnout was 48.22 per cent.

Five years later, Solanki would once again help himself to an easy win - one that was even more resounding than in 2009. He defeated Ishwar Makwana of Congress by over 3 lakh votes with BJP dominating the vote share at 63.97 per cent. The voter turnout was 62.93 per cent even as AAP and BSP candidates were confined to the outer periphery of the electoral contest.

The Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency has close to 16 lakh electors.