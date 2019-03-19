AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has assets worth Rs 13 crore

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who has filed his nomination for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, has declared assets worth more than Rs 13 crore.

His immovable assets are worth over Rs 12 crore and movable assets are over Rs 1.67 crore, according to the affidavit submitted by him while filing the nomination on Monday.

He owns no motor vehicle, but has one NP bore .22 pistol worth Rs 1 lakh and one NP bore 30-60 rifle worth Rs 1 lakh.

The grand total of his liabilities is Rs 9.30 crore.

He has Rs 2 lakh cash in hand. His income during 2017-18 was Rs 10,01,080. It was Rs 13,33,250 during 2016-17.

There are five criminal cases pending against him. He was not convicted for any criminal offence.

Owaisi is seeking a fourth straight term in the lower house of Parliament, from Hyderabad constituency.