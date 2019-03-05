Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal set to join SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh today

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will on Tuesday officially join the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party (SP-BSP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The formal announcement of the seat-sharing formula will be made in a press conference held by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary. The media address is expected to take place at around 2 pm.

RLD is likely to share three Lok Sabha seat - Bagpat, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura.

On February 21, Akhilesh along with BSP supremo Mayawati had announced the allocation of seats to each partner with SP contesting on 37 seats and BSP on 38 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Two seats - Amethi and Rae Bareli were left for the Congress. Two seats were initially allocated to the RLD but then SP gave one more seat from its quota to Ajit Singh's party.