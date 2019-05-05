Akhilesh Yadav calls Narendra Modi '180 degree PM', says BJP not returning to power

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments that SP and Congress have reached a tacit understanding without keeping BSP chief Mayawati in the loop.

In a direct attack on PM Modi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the prime minister knows that his party has not done well in the first four phases of Lok Sabha election and this is the reason why he is talking in a different tone.

“Their arithmetic has gone wrong. They know they won’t be able to form govt. BJP can see no other way. They’re not talking about development, farmers income. PM just wants to mislead people. SP-BSP-RLD will decide who will form govt and be the PM,” Akhilesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It may be recalled that on Saturday while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, PM Modi had said that the SP was going soft on the Congress, while BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the grand old party regularly.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that PM Modi represents only 1% of the population and he is a 180 degree PM because he does the opposite of what he says. “He (PM Modi) is a 180 degree PM, he does just the opposite of whatever he says. He is the PM of only 1% of the population. So he has this issue that how those in the favour of social justice are taking the nation towards a change,” the SP chief said.

The SP chief stressed that the BJP knows that they will not be able to form the next government and that's why the saffron party is taking help of government agencies like IT, CBI and ED to harass the opposition leaders. "They know they won't be able to form govt. So they're taking help of IT, CBI, ED. There was never a CBI raid on anyone after MCC came into effect. It's the 1st govt which wants to scare people even when elections started & MCC is in effect," he noted.

Earlier on Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had said that the PM is afraid of the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and is trying to break the alliance in order to win in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati claimed that the BJP is also misusing the government machinery in order to break the SP-BSP alliance. The BSP chief remarked that SP-BSP has full support of the voters and the alliance has received massive support from people in Uttar Pradesh in the four phases of Lok Sabha election so far.