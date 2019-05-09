Akhilesh Yadav confident of his win from Azamgarh, claims farmers and youth will vote against BJP

The last two phases of Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is set to witness major action in Poorvanchal as polling is scheduled to take place in high-profile seats like Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Varanasi, among others. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray from Azamgarh against BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', who is a popular Bhojpuri actor. In 2014, Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav had won from this seat but the BJP is hopeful that the star power of Nirahua and the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh will help Nirahua register a historic win from this seat.

Talking to Zee News, Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party has done maximum development in Poorvanchal region. He added that his government gave Poorvanchal Expressway but the project has been delayed by CM Yogi Adityanath by more than two years.

When asked how will he counter the challenge posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi, the SP supremo said that both Modi and Yogi will have to give the account of their works in their respective parliamentary constituencies. Akhilesh remarked that BJP has cheated the youth and farmers of this country and the unemployed youths and poor farmers are set to vote to throw BJP out of power.

Talking about Azamgarh, Akhilesh said that the area has seen good development when SP was in power. He expressed confidence of winning from Azamgarh by a record margin. The SP chief also talked about Varanasi and said that if the EC had not cancelled the nomination of ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi then the fight would have been tough for PM Modi from that seat. It may be recalled that in 2014, PM Modi had won from Varanasi by a comfortable margin of over 3 lakh votes.