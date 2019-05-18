close

Lok Sabha election 2019

All four seats in Himachal Pradesh to go to polls in seventh phase of Lok Sabha poll on Sunday

Voting for all four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in the last and seventh phase on Sunday. A total of 

45 candidates are in fray from these four Lok Sabha seats and there fate will be decided by over 53 lakh registered electors in the state. The Election Commission of India has set up 7723 polling station across the state for smooth conduct of polls. 

Polling will be held in all four Parliamentary Constituencies (PC) of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. As per the data available, there are 5,330,154 voters, out of which 2,724,111 are males, 2,605,996 females and 47 third gender voters.

Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies are General Seats whereas Shimla PC is reserved for SC. As per Form 7A available on EC website, 11 candidates are contesting from Kangra, 17 from Mandi, 11 from Hamirpur and 6 from Shimla.

All eyes will be on Mandi from where former Union Minister Sukh Ram's grandson Aashray Sharma is contesting on a Congress ticket. Aashray is pitted against BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma who is seen by many as a close confidante of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Voting will take place on 59 Lok Sabha seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory in the seventh phase on Sunday. A total of 918 candidates are in the fray and their political fate will be decided by over 10.01 lakh voters. The maximum number of seats going to poll in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 are in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab with 13 seats each. West Bengal (9 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8), Bihar (8), Himachal Pradesh (4) and Jharkhand (3) are the other states along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh (1) which will vote in the final phase.

Lok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019
