Almora Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Almora is one of five parliamentary constituencies in the northern state of Uttarakhand which will vote in a single phase in the Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11.

Formed before 1957, the Almora Lok Sabha constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments in four districts - Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh. This constituency has been reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste since 2009.

As per the ECI data, there are approximately 13 lakh voters who will cast their votes in the Almora Lok Sabha Constituency (Constituency number 3).

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Almora Lok Sabha constituency:-

1 SAJJAN LAL TAMTA Independent 2 Sunder Dhoni (Advocate) Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Ajay Tamta Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Pradeep Tamta Indian National Congress 5 Advocate Vimla Arya UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 6 Dropadi Verma Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 7 K.L. Arya Uttarakhand Kranti Dal 8 CHANDRA MOHAN BERI Independent 9 SAJJAN LAL TAMTA Independent

Almora Lok Sabha Constituency: All You Need To Know

Ajay Tamta has been the face of BJP in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency and is again contesting from this seat here. In 2014, Tamta had managed to upstage Congress rival Pradeep Tamta by close to one lakh votes in what was considered a solid performance.

52.41 percent voter turnout was recorded here in 2014 polls, which was slightly higher than 45.47 percent turnout recorded in 2009.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta had trounced Ajay Tamta. However, the victory margin was not very impressive - seven thousand votes.

Both BJP and Congress have been the two major political players in the hill state of Uttarakhand and had seized power at different time intervals.