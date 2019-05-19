close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarinder Singh

'Ambitious' Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to become next Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh

"I have known him since childhood and have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me," Amarinder Singh said.

&#039;Ambitious&#039; Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to become next Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to replace him as the next CM of the state. He also criticised Sidhu for damaging the Congress with his ill-timed comments against him and the party. 

Singh made the remarks on Sunday before he went to cast his vote during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election. 

Sidhu, a few days ago, had accused the Chief Minister of being responsible for denial of ticket to his wife Navjot Kaur from Chandigarh. However, denying the charge, Singh had said that Kaur had been offered Congress ticket from Amritsar or Bathinda seat, but she refused it.

"There is no war of words with Sidhu. If he is ambitious, it's fine. People have ambitions. I have known him since childhood and have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me, that is his business," Singh said.

Live TV

He also added that he was harming the party with such irresponsible actions a day prior to the election. "He was wrong and it would affect the party but not him," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Singh exuded confidence on Congress' victory across the country as well as Punjab. "We'll beat both BJP and Akali Dal," he said, adding that "UPA-3 will form the next government at the Centre."

Tags:
Amarinder SinghNavjot Singh SidhuCongressLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Delhi Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results today

Must Watch

PT8M57S

Crude bombs hurled by miscreants at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarani