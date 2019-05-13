Amit Shah denied permission to hold roadshow in West Bengal's Jadavpur

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah was on Monday denied permission to hold a roadshow in West Bengal's Jadavpur, party sources said. The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government also did not grant permission to land his chopper.

Apart from Jadavpur, Shah is supposed to hold rallies at two other places in West Bengal - Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.

The meetings in Kolkata's Canning and Rajarhat have been duly granted by the administration. However, the helicopter landing permission for the Baruipur meeting it still awaited.

The BJP though sought permission from the owner of private land. However, the request was refused.

According to the administration, they haven't denied or granted permission for the Baruipur meeting but if BJP manages to get the land permission, helicopter landing permission shall also be granted. Also, the administration said that there is no question of PWD denying permission, as the land belongs to a private owner and first, he has to grant permission.

This is not the first time when Shah's events or rallies have been denied permission by the West Bengal government. Earlier in January, he was denied permission to land in Malda district for a rally. However, he was later allowed to hold a public meeting.

Prior to that, in December 2018, Shah was denied permission to hold a proposed rath yatra from Coochbehar by the Calcutta High Court on grounds that it might cause "communal tension."

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government had also denied permission to land the chopper of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath. He then had to travel to Purulia to address a rally.

Nine seats in West Bengal will vote in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. The last six phases have been marred by violence across the state.