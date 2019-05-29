Arun Jaitley writes to PM Narendra Modi, opts out of Cabinet citing poor health

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to relieve him of any responsibilities from the new government citing his health. PM Modi will take an oath of office for the second time on Thursday after which the new government will come to power. Taking to Twitter, Jaitley said that in the last few months he had to face "some serious health challenges" and so would "like to keep away from any responsibility". He also said that he should be allowed a reasonable time for himself and so wouldn't be a part of any responsibility in the new government.

Thanking PM Modi, Jaitley said that it was a great honour and a learning experience for him to have been a part of the government led by him. "It was a great honour and a learning experience for me to have been a part of the Government led by you for the past five years. Even earlier, the Party had blessed me with responsibilities in the first NDA Government, in the Party organisation and also while we were in the Opposition. I could not have asked for more," wrote the finance minister.

"During the last eighteen months, I have had some serious health challenges. My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them. After the campaign had concluded and you were leaving for Kedarnath, I had orally informed you that even though I was able to discharge the responsibilities assigned to me during the campaign, I would in future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my treatment and health," further wrote Jaitley.

I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

He, however, added that he would undertake any work informally to support the government or the party.

"The BJP and the NDA, under your leadership, have secured a spectacular win. The new Government would be sworn in tomorrow. I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government. I would obviously have a lot of time at my disposal to undertake any work informally to support the Government or the Party," added Jaitley.