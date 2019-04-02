Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Arunachal West is one of two Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh - the other being Arunachal East.

As many as 33 assembly segments make the Arunachal West constituency and it covers the eight districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri and West Siang. There are approximately four lakh fifty thousand electors here.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh:

1 Kiren Rijiju Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RUMAK JOMOH Independent 3 JARJUM ETE Janata Dal (Secular) 4 JOMIN NYOKIR KARA All India Forward Bloc 5 KHYODA APIK National People's Party 6 NABAM TUKI Indian National Congress 7 SUBU KECHI People's Party of Arunachal

BJP registered a solid performance in Arunachal West constituency in the Lok Sabha 2014 election. Kiren Rijiju had defeated Congress' Takam Sanjoy by a margin of 41,738 votes.

The constituency will vote on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.