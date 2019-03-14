हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Modi government after China blocks JeM chief Masood Azhar's terror listing

India's effort to designate Azhar as an international terrorist faced a big setback after China placed a technical hold on a proposal to ban him.

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Modi government after China blocks JeM chief Masood Azhar&#039;s terror listing
Play

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Modi government on Thursday after China blocked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) committee to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar for a fourth consecutive time.

“Our bullet proof jackets: Chinese fingerprints
Our Staue of Unity: Chinese fingerprints
Masood Azhar’s designation as terrorist blocked: Chinese fingerprints.
Series of foreign policy disasters: Modiji’s fingerprints,” tweeted the Hyderabad MP.

India's effort to designate Azhar as an international terrorist faced a big setback after China placed a technical hold on a proposal to ban him. The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the JeM killed 44 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Owaisi attacked the BJP-led NDA government for holding polls in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir over three phases.

"Have you ever heard that election to a parliament seat would be held in three days, in three phases... There are four districts in Anantnag. Two districts in one phase, one district in second phase and one district in third phase...

“Wah Modiji Wah. What have you made of Kashmir. Because of your governance, the election of a parliament seat is held in three phases," he said on Tuesday.

Tags:
Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIMMasood AzharLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Watch top 10 election stories