Asaduddin Owaisi compares Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar's alliance to 'Laila-Majnu'

Kishanganj: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a sharp dig at the alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and compared it to 'Laila and Majnu.'

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Kishanganj on Saturday, Owaisi said in Hindi, "The love between Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar is very strong, stronger than that of Laila-Majnu. When their love story will be written, do not ask me who is Laila and who is Majnu between them. You decide," news agency ANI reports.

He also added that since the alliance has taken place, there is "tension between Hindus and Muslims."

"Laila and Majnu, when your love story will be written, then instead of love, hate will be mentioned. Since the time they have come together, there is tension between Hindus and Muslims in India," the AIMIM chief was quoted as saying.

Asaduddin Owaisi: Laila aur majnu suno jab tumhari dastaan mohabbat ki likhi jaayegi, to mohabbat ka naam nahi likha jaayega us dastaan mein, nafrat ka naam likha jaayega tumhari dastaan mein, likhega ki jab se ye dono ek saath aaye, Hindustan mein Hindu-Muslim tanav mein hai... https://t.co/VoUHVAbNDh — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) formed a grand alliance with RJD and Congress after the 2015 assembly polls. However, he broke the alliance in 2017 and re-joined BJP.

Out of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, BJP and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each while the remaining six would be fought by Ram Vilas Pawan's LJP.

AIMIM has fielded its Bihar chief Akhtarul Imam as his party`s candidate for the Muslim dominated Parliamentary constituency of Kishanganj.

Bihar will vote in all the seven phases of the national election. The first phase was held on April 11 and the second round of voting is scheduled for April 18. April 23 and 29, May 6, 12 and 19 are the dates for the rest five phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With ANI inputs)