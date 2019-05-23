Assembly election 2019 results live updates: Naveen Patnaik's BJD vs Narendra Modi-led BJP in Odisha

PURI: Counting for 147 assembly seats in Odisha has begun at 8 AM. Election trends will start pouring in around 10 AM, which will reveal the early winners and trailing candidates. 1,137 candidates are in the fray from 147 assembly seats in Odisha.

This time, following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment, which can delay the counting process for over 5 hours or more.

The main battle in Odisha is between Naveen Patnaik's ruling BJD and BJP.

Most of the exit polls have indicated a fifth consecutive term for Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha. In the Assembly election, Naveen Patnaik's party is ahead as per the exit polls forecast. Last time, BJD had secured 117 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. The BJP could win in 10 seats in the assembly while Congress had 16 MLAs. The state's main opposition party - the Congress – has claimed that its performance this time will be much better than its 2014 election show.

Live TV

Regarding 2019 Lok Sabha election in Odisha, a majority of exit polls have predicted that BJP will make inroads in the Odisha this time riding on the popularity of PM Modi. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is confident that his party will play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre. In the Biju Janata Dal-ruled Odisha, the BJP has been projected to win at least 12 seats, a big leap from 2014 when it had won just 1 seat. Naveen Patnaik's BJD is likely to win 8 seats while just 1 seat may go to the Congress party.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Assembly elections 2019 from Odisha: