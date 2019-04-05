हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments.

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@DVSBJP

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments –  K. R. Puram, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal and Pulakeshinagar.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, D. V. Sadananda Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 2.29 lakh votes. He had defeated C. Narayanaswamy of the Indian National Congress. Gowda had secured 718326 votes while Narayanaswamy got 488562 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 53.63 percent across 2363 polling stations. Abdul Azeem of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Babu Mathew of the Aam Aadmi Party were some other candidates in the fray.

In the year 2009, D. B. Chandre Gowda of the BJP won with a margin of over 59 thousand votes. He defeated  C. K. Jaffer Sharief of the Indian National Congress. While Gowda secured 452920  votes Sharief managed to get 393255 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Padmaa K. Bhat of the Bahujan Samaj Party and R. Surendra Babu of the Janata Dal (Secular).

