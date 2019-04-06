Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ASHWATHNARAYANGOWDA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|DR CHINNAPPA Y CHIKKAHAGADE
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|D.K. SURESH
|Indian National Congress
|4
|N. KRISHNAPPA
|Pyramid Party of India
|5
|D M MADEGOWDA
|Republican Sena
|6
|RAMA. T.C
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|MANJUNATHA. M
|Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
|8
|Dr. M VENKATASWAMY
|Republican Party of India (A)
|9
|VENKATESHAPPA
|Sarva Janata Party
|10
|ESWARA
|Independent
|11
|B. GOPAL
|Independent
|12
|H.T. CHIKKARAJU
|Independent
|13
|M.C. DEVARAJU
|Independent
|14
|J.T. PRAKASH
|Independent
|15
|RAGHU JANAGERE
|Independent
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, D. K. Suresh of the Indian National Congress – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 2.31 lakh votes. He had defeated Muniraju Gowda P. of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Suresh had secured 652723 votes while Gowda got 421243 votes.