हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka.

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ASHWATHNARAYANGOWDA Bharatiya Janata Party
2 DR CHINNAPPA Y CHIKKAHAGADE Bahujan Samaj Party
3 D.K. SURESH Indian National Congress
4 N. KRISHNAPPA Pyramid Party of India
5 D M MADEGOWDA Republican Sena
6 RAMA. T.C SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
7 MANJUNATHA. M Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
8 Dr. M VENKATASWAMY Republican Party of India (A)
9 VENKATESHAPPA Sarva Janata Party
10 ESWARA Independent
11 B. GOPAL Independent
12 H.T. CHIKKARAJU Independent
13 M.C. DEVARAJU Independent
14 J.T. PRAKASH Independent
15 RAGHU JANAGERE Independent

Also read: Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, D. K. Suresh of the Indian National Congress – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 2.31 lakh votes. He had defeated Muniraju Gowda P. of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Suresh had secured 652723 votes while Gowda got 421243 votes.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bangalore RuralKarnataka Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT30M42S

Can Congress will defeat PM Modi by its indecent statements?