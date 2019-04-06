Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHWATHNARAYANGOWDA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 DR CHINNAPPA Y CHIKKAHAGADE Bahujan Samaj Party 3 D.K. SURESH Indian National Congress 4 N. KRISHNAPPA Pyramid Party of India 5 D M MADEGOWDA Republican Sena 6 RAMA. T.C SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 MANJUNATHA. M Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 8 Dr. M VENKATASWAMY Republican Party of India (A) 9 VENKATESHAPPA Sarva Janata Party 10 ESWARA Independent 11 B. GOPAL Independent 12 H.T. CHIKKARAJU Independent 13 M.C. DEVARAJU Independent 14 J.T. PRAKASH Independent 15 RAGHU JANAGERE Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, D. K. Suresh of the Indian National Congress – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 2.31 lakh votes. He had defeated Muniraju Gowda P. of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Suresh had secured 652723 votes while Gowda got 421243 votes.