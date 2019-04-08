Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. This constituency has been vacant since 2018 due to death of MP Ananth Kumar.

Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, B. T. M. Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ananth Kumar belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 2.28 lakh votes. He had defeated Nandan Nilekani of the Indian National Congress. Kumar had secured 633816 votes while Nilekani got 405241 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 55.75 percent across 1926 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Ruth Manorama of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Nina P. Nayak of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Ananth Kumar of the BJP– won by a margin of just over 37 thousand votes. He had defeated Krishna Byre Gowda of the INC. Kumar had secured 437953 votes while Gowda got 400341 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Prof. K. E. Radhakrishna of the JD(S) and Capt. G. R. Gopinath who was an Independent.