Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.

The Barabanki Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of five assembly segments - Kursi, Ramnagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur, Haidergarh and Dariyabad.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Priyanka Singh Rawat of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rawat received 4,54,214 votes and defeated Panna Lal Punia of Congress by 2,42,336 votes. Punia had earlier won from the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

This constituency in the state has been long represented by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Sagar Rawat. He represented the seat from 1989-1996 and later won again for the fourth time in 1999 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has named Upendra Singh Rawat as its nominee from the seat. He will contest against Tanuj Punia of Congress. SP leader Ram Sagar Rawat is seeking his fifth term from the constituency.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.