close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency

The election here will be conducted on May 6.

Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency
File photo

Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. 

The Barabanki Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of five assembly segments - Kursi, Ramnagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur, Haidergarh and Dariyabad.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Priyanka Singh Rawat of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rawat received 4,54,214 votes and defeated Panna Lal Punia of Congress by 2,42,336 votes. Punia had earlier won from the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

This constituency in the state has been long represented by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Sagar Rawat. He represented the seat from 1989-1996 and later won again for the fourth time in 1999 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has named Upendra Singh Rawat as its nominee from the seat. He will contest against Tanuj Punia of Congress. SP leader Ram Sagar Rawat is seeking his fifth term from the constituency. 

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Barabanki Lok Sabha Constituency candidates listUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Voting for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala to take place in third phase on Tuesday

Must Watch

PT1M15S

Deshhit: Watch how PM Modi dramatically changes the face of Indian politics