Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bhongir is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Bhongir parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Bhongir, Jangaon, Ibrahimpatnam, Munugode, Nakrekal, Thungathurty, and Alair. Of these, Nakrekal and Thungathurty are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Bhongir Lok Sabha Constituency of Telangana:-

1 Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy Indian National Congress 2 Seeka Balraj Goud Samajwadi Party 3 Goda Sri Ramulu Communist Party of India 4 Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud Telangana Rashtra Samithi 5 P.V. Shyam Sunder Rao Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Kotha Kistaiah Ambedkar National Congress 8 S.V. Ramana Rao Samajwadi Forward Bloc 9 Samrat Narender Boilla Republican Party of India 10 Devaram Nayak Sapavat Independent 11 Bhimanaboina Ramesh Yadav Independent 14 Morigadi Krishna Independent 15 Sri Ramulu Muthyala Independent 16 Bhimanaboina Ramesh Yadav Independent 17 Singapaka Lingam Independent 18 Seeka Balraj Goud Independent 23 P.V. Shyam Sunder Rao Bharatiya Janata Party 26 Kailasam Edam Independent 29 Kommu Shoba Rani Shivsena

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Boora Narsaiah Goud won the seat by a margin of 30544 votes. While Boora Narsaiah Goud bagged 4,48,164 votes, Congress's Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy came second with 4,17,620 votes.

Congress leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who lost in 2014 had won in 2009 election by winning 504103 votes as against Communist Party of India's Nomula Narsimhaiah who won 364215 votes.

In Bhongir, 81.27 percent or 12,12,738 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 13 contestants who were in the fray, 11 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud is seeking re-election. He is facing opposition by Congress's Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party PV Shyam Sunder Rao and Communist Party of India's Goda Sri Ramulu.