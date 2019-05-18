close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Bihar: 8 parliamentary constituencies to go to polls in phase 7 of General Election 2019

Voting is scheduled to take place in 8 out of 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar on Sunday in the seventh and last phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Over 1 Crore 52 lakh 52 thousand electors are eligible to cast vote in Sunday. A total of 157 candidates are in the fray, including 20 female candidates. Polling will take place at 15,811 polling stations in eight seats.

The eight parliamentary constituencies where voting will take place on Sunday are - Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad. Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Karakat and Jahanabad PCs are General Seats while Sasaram PC is reserved for SC.

As per the data issued by CEO Bihar, out of 15,252,608 voters, 8,095,447 are males, 7,156,660 females and 501 third gender voters. 

SN Parliamentary Constituencies No. of Contesting Candidates Number of polling booths
Male Female Total
1. Nalanda 32 3 35 2,248
2. Patna Sahib 15 3 18 2,007
3. Patliputra 21 4 25 2,050
4. Ara 11 0 11 2,162
5. Buxar 15 0 15 1,856
6. Sasaram (SC) 10 3 13 1,927
7. Karakat 22 5 27 1,869
8. Jahanabad 11 2 13 1,692
  Total 137 20 157 15,811

All eyes will be on Sasaram from where Meira Kumar, the first woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha and daughter of former PM Jagjivan Ram is contesting as the Congress candidate. She is pitted against Chhedi Lal Paswan of BJP. It is to be noted that Paswan had defeated Meira Kumar in 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

 

