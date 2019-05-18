Bihar: 8 parliamentary constituencies to go to polls in phase 7 of General Election 2019

Voting is scheduled to take place in 8 out of 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar on Sunday in the seventh and last phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Over 1 Crore 52 lakh 52 thousand electors are eligible to cast vote in Sunday. A total of 157 candidates are in the fray, including 20 female candidates. Polling will take place at 15,811 polling stations in eight seats.

The eight parliamentary constituencies where voting will take place on Sunday are - Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad. Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Karakat and Jahanabad PCs are General Seats while Sasaram PC is reserved for SC.

As per the data issued by CEO Bihar, out of 15,252,608 voters, 8,095,447 are males, 7,156,660 females and 501 third gender voters.