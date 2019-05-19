Bihar CM Nitish Kumar suggests EC to reduce duration of Lok Sabha poll

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the early voters as polling began in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on Sunday.Talking to media after casting his vote in Patna, the Bihar CM said that the Election Commission should not keep huge gap between two phases of Lok Sabha poll.

"The elections should wrap up early so that it is convenient for voters. It's very hot. The elections should be held in consultation between parties. The election should not be held over such a long duration. There was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this," said the Bihar CM.

Commenting on Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's comment that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a 'patriot', the Bihar chief minister said that Sadhvi Pragya's remarks were completely wrong. He added that what action BJP will take against her is the internal matter of the party but his party will not tolerate such statements.

Referring to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement that the grand old party is ready to forego prime minister's seat in order to keep BJP out of power, Nitish Kumar said that everyone is aware of the position of Congress. The Bihar CM added that he enjoys good relationship with Azad.

Talking about May 23, when the Lok Sabha election results will be declared, Nitish said that he will completely relaxed on May 23. The Bihar CM noted that in democracy voters are everything and they will give the right decision. Nitish also noted that his party fought the election in coalition with BJP and during his 177 public rallies he got the idea that people are in support of BJP-led NDA alliance in Bihar.

Nitish also said that his party Janata Dal (United) is against the scrapping of Article 370. The Bihar CM remarked that if JD(U) will be a part of the next government, then there will be a Common Minimum Programme. When asked about JD(U)'s decision to not release the manifesto for Lok Sabha poll, the Bihar chief minister said that this election is not the election for state government and JD(U) will release the manifesto during Assembly election.